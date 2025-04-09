DMV To Be Open Select Saturdays For REAL ID Upgrade

The Chautauqua County Department of Motor Vehicles will be open on select Saturdays to help residents upgrade to a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver License.

The federal REAL ID compliance deadline is May 7.

The Jamestown DMV will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 12 with the Mayville DMV being open the same hours on Saturday, May 3.

Beginning May 7, 2025, all travelers flying within the United States or entering secure federal facilities will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant form of identification, such as a REAL ID, Enhanced Driver License, or valid U.S. passport. However, residents can still upgrade to a REAL ID even after this date.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, establishes minimum security standards for state-issued identification. This means that individuals must provide certain federally required documents when applying for a REAL ID, including proof of identity, Social Security number, and two proofs of residency.

For more details on REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, including acceptable documents and application guidance, visit: dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/enhanced-or-real-id.