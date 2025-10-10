Documentary ‘American Creed’ To Be Shown At Jackson Center For Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Three local organizations are inviting the community to come to a documentary screening as part of National Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

On Monday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the New Neighbors Coalition, and the Robert H. Jackson Center will co-host a screening of the PBS documentary American Creed at the Jackson Center.

The film brings together diverse voices—veterans, artists, educators, community organizers, and leaders—who wrestle with the meaning of American identity. From local neighborhoods to the national stage, American Creed highlights the ways in which our country’s story is both complex and unifying.

Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Sworn-Again America Oath, inspired by the oath immigrants take at naturalization, which the Jackson Center routinely hosts. This interactive experience invites participants to renew their commitment to citizenship, democracy, and one another.

The evening will conclude with short breakout sessions highlighting local initiatives for civic and community engagement:

St. Luke’s Sacred Ground group, which explores the history of race and ethnicity in the U.S. through films and readings.

New Neighbors Coalition, which supports immigrant neighbors in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County’s IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access) Coalition, working to strengthen equity and inclusion locally.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on consult the various websites: New Neighbors https://newneighborswny.org; the Robert H. Jackson Center, https://www.roberthjackson.org and St. Luke’s at: www.stlukesjamestown.org.