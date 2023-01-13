Documentary Chronicling Racism In America to Be Shown MLK Jr. Day at The Reg

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown YWCA are screening the documentary, “The Who We Are Project,” as part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The movie will be shown at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 16 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

It features trial lawyer Jeffrey Robinson chronicling racism in America through presentations he has held over the past 10 years across the country.

The film interweaves historical and present-day archival footage, Robinson’s personal story, and observational and interview footage capturing Robinson’s meetings with Black change-makers and eyewitnesses to history.

General admission tickets are $3.90, which includes one ticket and a $.40 donation. Admission at the Ally level is $39.00 which includes four tickets and a $25 donation. And Patron admission is $390.00 which includes eight tickets and a $362.00 donation.

All proceeds support the New Neighbors Coalition of Jamestown Fund held at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, which is used to assist in refugee resettlement in Jamestown.

Also on Monday, January 16, Emmanuel Baptist Church also will be holding a celebration in honor of Dr. King. That service will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the church located on 23rd Street in Jamestown.