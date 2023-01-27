Doors Open Jamestown This Saturday, January 28

Seventeen attractions in the Jamestown region are taking part in the Doors Open Jamestown this Saturday.

The event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 28 provides a free day at local museums and attractions. The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is one of the participants, giving free tours of the theater and Arts facility.

Doors Open was launched as a way to encourage local people to visit the numerous museums and attractions available in the community in a time that is normally a slow tourism season.

The Chamber of Commerce is running a Doors Open Jamestown text contest at all participating attractions, and at several local businesses that have chosen to participate.

Look for text contest instructions at each venue and find more information online at www.jtny.events.

Contest prizes include items donated by all the local participating attractions.