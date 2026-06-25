Dr. Helen Knowles-Gardner To Speak On What It Means To Be Patriotic At Robert H. Jackson Center

Dr. Helen Knowles-Gardner will speak on what it means to be patriotic as part of the Robert H. Jackson Center’s 25 Years of Asking Questions lecture series.

The free presentation will take place from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 26 at the Center.

From flag-waving to flag-burning, Americans have long debated whether patriotism requires obedience or allows for dissent. Inspired by West Virginia v. Barnette, this program explores competing visions of patriotism and the role of free expression in a democratic society. In his opinion, Robert H. Jackson famously argued that no government can prescribe what shall be orthodox in matters of opinion, placing liberty at the center of American identity.

Helen Knowles-Gardner is Research Director at the Institute for Free Speech, a scholar of American law and politics, and Managing Editor of the Supreme Court Historical Society’s Journal of Supreme Court History. A former political science professor of nearly two decades, she has written extensively on the First Amendment and freedom of expression.

Knowles-Gardner is the co-author and editor of multiple books on free speech, including Judging Free Speech: First Amendment Jurisprudence of U.S. Supreme Court Justices and Free Speech Theory: Understanding the Controversies. Her broader scholarship includes work on Supreme Court jurisprudence, including a book on Justice Anthony Kennedy’s approach to liberty. Knowles-Gardner holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from Boston University and a B.A. in American Studies from Liverpool Hope University. For a full bio, please see the Institute for Free Speech website.

The Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union is sponsoring this series.

Registration and additional information are available at the Jackson Center’s website.