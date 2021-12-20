‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Holiday Campaign Has Begun

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to target impaired drivers during the holiday travel season has begun.

The campaign is running until January 1, 2022.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the campaign is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Hochul said, “The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road travel as safe as possible during this time. As you travel throughout the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe ride home — it only takes one mistake for someone to get hurt.”

During the 2020 holiday season initiative, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 2,067 people for impaired driving. In total, 70,878 tickets were issued for vehicle and traffic law violations.