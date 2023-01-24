Dunkirk Awarded $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funds

The City of Dunkirk has been awarded $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding from Empire State Development Corporation at the Clarion Hotel Monday.

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas said the plan presented to the EDC has ten different projects including work on the marina, an indoor waterpark, Jamestown Community College having a presence downtown, and renovations to the Clarion Hotel.

Dunkirk will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown with up to $300,000 in planning funds from the $10 million DRI grant.

A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners.

The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI grant funds in revitalization projects that will advance the community’s vision for its downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state’s $10 million investment.