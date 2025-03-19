WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Dunkirk Housing Project Receives $11.1 Million From NYS

The proposed two sites for The Homesteads at Dunkirk Landing project by Regan Development LLC in the City of Dunkirk.

A housing project in Dunkirk has received $11.1 million from New York State.

The Homesteads at Dunkirk Landing project by Regan Development LLC is planning to demolish two blighted commercial buildings and construct two affordable housing apartments totaling 78 units.

The apartments will be built on East Fourth Street and on Washington Avenue in Dunkirk. The apartments also Include 16 units with supportive services for veterans with disabilities and commercial space intended for a childcare facility.

The project also received $500,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

The state funding is part of more than $270 million being awarded through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and subsidies to create or preserve more than 1,800 affordable, supportive, and sustainable homes in 28 separate developments across New York State.

