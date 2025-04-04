Dunkirk, Mina Each Receive $50,000 ARC Grant

The City of Dunkirk and the Town of Mina have each been awarded $50,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for their Internal Capacity Building Projects

These projects will allow Dunkirk and Mina to implement an online reporting system to increase staff capacity and record keeping and provide professional development opportunities in the area of ArcGIS technology. By improving both human resources and GIS capabilities, they will be better equipped to navigate economic challenges and work towards better efficiency.