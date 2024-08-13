Dunkirk Receives Grant For Community Forest Management Plan

The City of Dunkirk has received a grant to implement a community forest management plan.

The $122,446 is coming from the Urban and Community Forestry Grants funded by the U.S. Forest Service through the Inflation Reduction Act. The State Department of Environmental Conservation is administering the grants.

Statewide, grants totaling more than $7.1 million will support 23 urban forestry projects, particularly in disadvantaged communities most burdened by environmental pollution and the effects of climate change.

The selected projects represent a collaborative effort between local governments, nonprofit organizations, and community groups to create more equitable and resilient urban forests in the face of increased storms and extreme heat driven by climate change.