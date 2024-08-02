Dunkirk Receiving $1.5 Million For Woolworth Building Redevelopment

The City of Dunkirk is receiving $1.5 million in Restore New York funds for the redevelopment of the Woolworth’s Building.

The money will go toward turning 310-312 Central Avenue into a mixed-use building featuring a tourism driving business on the ground floor and four short term rental apartments. The finished project would create Gopher’s simulated golf sports bar.

The Restore New York initiative supports municipal revitalization efforts with funds to help remove and reduce blight, reinvigorate communities and generate new residential and economic opportunities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments encourage new commercial investments through community revitalization, growing local housing, and putting properties back on the tax rolls to increase the local tax base.

The next round of the Restore New York program will launch this summer.