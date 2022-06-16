Early Voting for June 28 Primary Starts Saturday, June 18

Early voting for the June 28th Primary Election begins this Saturday, June 18 in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Board of Election Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram said all registered Democratic and Republican voters are eligible to vote in the primary. Democrats will vote for who will run Governor and Lieutenant

Governor on that line while the Republicans will decide on Governor candidates only. There are no local primary races in the county.

All four of the Early Voting sites in the County will be open from Saturday June 18 thru Sunday June 26.

Voters can choose to cast their ballot early at:

• Board of Elections Offices in the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville

• Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk

• Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown

• Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood

Early voting sites are open Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday and Tuesday noon to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Any voter who casts their ballot early cannot cast another ballot on subsequent early voting days or on Election Day.

Also new this year, voters who request an Absentee Ballot will no longer be able to vote on the voting machines on Election Day.

Commissioner Torres said, “All Boards of Elections will be counting their Absentees before Election Day to provide the most accurate numbers on Election Night. Therefore, voters who request an Absentee Ballot; whether they vote it or not, will not be able to scan their ballot on the voting machine. Instead, voters who show up at the poll site can still vote a Provisional Affidavit Ballot. If their Absentee was not returned, then their Affidavit Ballot would count.”

For more information, call (716) 753-4580 or email, vote@chqgov.com. Visit www.votechautauqua.com to review absentee ballot options, download voter registration forms, and poll site locations.