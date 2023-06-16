Early Voting for June Primaries Begins June 17

Early voting for June Primaries begins this Saturday, June 17.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioner Brian Abram said there are a small set of primaries this year, with most voters not having a primary election to vote in, “We do not have any Democratic primaries throughout Chautauqua County in any way shape or form. We have a Republican, a Conservative, and Working Families primary races. Again, we would love that people would visit our website and they can also look at the ballot.”

The towns of Arkwight, Dunkirk, Mina, and Ripley all have a Republican primary. The City of Dunkirk has a Working Families primary. And the town of Ripley has a Conservative primary.

Commissioner Luz Torres added that, “In order to vote in a Primary in New York State, voters must be registered in the Political Party having a Primary. Voters who changed their political party on or after February 15, 2023 will have their party choice put into a pending status and will be changed on July 5, when the ability to changes one’s political party affiliation resumes. Voters who did not submit their change of enrollment by February 14, 2023 to a party holding a Primary will not be eligible to vote in this year’s Primary Elections.”

Early Voting for the June 27 Primary Election will be held at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in the City of Dunkirk.

Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; Monday and Tuesday from noon to 8:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Early Voting will run daily from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25.

The other three early voting sites designated for the November 7, 2023 General Election will not be open during the June Early Voting period.

Poll Sites on Primary Election Day, June 27, will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

With the exception of the Working Families members in the City of Dunkirk, voters for the Primary Election should visit their normal poll site. All members of the Working Families party in the City of Dunkirk will vote at St. John’s ICC, 728 Eagle Street for this Primary Election only.

The Commissioners reminded voters that even though they are hearing news regarding the 2024 Presidential Elections, the Elections being held this year are NOT for the Office of President.

For more information, visit votechautauqua.com