Effort To Update Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Code Moving Forward

An effort to update the City of Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code for the first time in over 25 years is moving forward.

Jamestown City Council approved a resolution to contract with C&S Companies of Buffalo in the amount of $200,000 to do the update.

The project is being funded through a $100,000 grant from the New York State Department of State and $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the next steps include meeting internally to finalize a schedule which will be followed by community engagement.

She said the timeline to finish both the plan and code update is 18 to 24 months, given that it’s an intensive process, “We really need to overhaul the Zoning Code so that’s going to take a lot of research by the contractor, a lot of background information and then really starting to understand our community because Comprehensive Plans and Zoning Codes are not a one size fits all.”

Surdyk said the Zoning Code has been amended a number of times over the decades with the last big update in 1998, which is when the Comprehensive Plan also was last updated, “If you’ve ever really torn apart a Zoning Code there are lots of things that point to one code that points to another code that point to another code. And you start to lose where all of those different connections are, so it really needs to be completely pulled apart and evaluated for its accuracy and any of those things where maybe it got updated in one section but not the other.”

City Council also approved a number of appointments by Mayor Kim Ecklund to boards and commissions:

– Ralph Wallace of 26 Harris Avenue, was appointed to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

– Mike Laurin was appointed Chair of the Planning Commission to fill out the unexpired term of John LaMancuso, who resigned. Laurin also was reappointed to the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency.

– And Pete Miraglia was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals.