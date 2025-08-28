WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Efforts Happening To Transform Former Lakeshore Hospital Into Behavioral Health, Addiction Recovery Center

Rendering of the New York Medical Center entrance at the former Lakeshore Hospital in Hanover, NY

Action is being taken to transition the former Lakeshore Hospital into a behavioral health and addiction recovery center.

Main Rd Med Group LLC acquired the property from Brooks Memorial Hospital and will lease it as a medical office to New York Medical Center.

New York Medical Center CEO Ray Manning presented on the proposal to the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board on Tuesday. He said this is a $42,199,744 project that will redevelop and adapt the 173,000 square foot facility into a behavioral health destination center, “Obviously, there’s a huge need in the northern part of the county. It’s a 45 (minute) to an hour drive, depending on weather, to get down to the southside to get in-patient care and then another 45 minutes to Erie County to get in-patient care. So, we’re dead in the center of the hub of Western New York.”

Manning said services offered will include detoxification and residential treatment for substance use disorders; and in-patient behavioral health for children, adults, and senior citizens, “We’re also going to be looking at out-patient therapy programs for chemical dependency and behavioral health. And, we’re going to be focusing on some holistic therapies – mindfulness, art, we’re going to bring a lot of not-conventional treatments to pair with our conventional treatments. We also will be looking at bringing ECT (Electroconvulsive) therapy to Northern Chautauqua County

Manning said the project has two phases with phase one including the opening of the in-patient units on the first, second, and third floors. The second phase involves the renovation of outpatient spaces as well as development of patient intake, dining, therapy, and administrative space.

The IDA board approved a due diligence resolution for proposed incentives to the company.

Construction is anticipated to start in the next several months with the full project taking around three years to complete. It’s anticipated to create 121 construction jobs and 300 jobs at the facility.

