El Morro Restaurant Opens on East Second Street

A ribbon cutting was held for the opening of El Morro Restaurant on East Second Street (April 28, 2022)

Officials gathered for a ribbon cutting for the El Morro restaurant in Jamestown Thursday.

The Latin cuisine restaurant, located at 845 East Second Street, opened April 13. Owners Jose Echevarria and Karla Medina said business has been steady since then.

Medina, who is the chef for the restaurant, says the cuisine is Puerto Rican food, “We need a business like this in Jamestown. We need for our people in our community, our culture – the culture – they need that. So this is why we’re here. The food is basically rice and beans; pork chops, pernil – pork shoulder, ribs, it’s just very traditional.”

Echevarria and Medina said they are still waiting for the approval of their liquor license. El Morro is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They can be found on Instagram at instagram.com/elmorrolatinrestaurant/

