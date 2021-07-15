Ellicott, Busti Being Sued in County Supreme Court Over Assessments

Comfort Inn owners, Jamestown Hotels LLC, are suing the Town of Ellicott after their assessment increased 900-percent on their property on North Main Street. The lawsuit in Chautauqua County Supreme Court states the increased assessment is excessive and illegal. The filing also says the property has been misclassified by the town. The lawsuit has the assessed value at $415-thousand dollars with the tentative assessed value at $4-million-150-thousand dollars. Jamestown Hotels is asking the courts rule to reduce the assessment to the true, real market value.

Brookdale Living Senior Solutions & Emeritol are also suing the Town of Busti in County Supreme Court after their assessment went up dramatically. The lawsuit has the proper assessment listed as $375-thousand dollars with the town listing the assessed value at $3-million-750 thousand dollars. The company, which owns Brookdale Lakewood, a senior care housing facility on Southwestern Drive, is also asking that the assessment be reduced.