The City of Jamestown, Chamber of Commerce, and other partner organizations are holding an entrepreneurship program tonight.

The free event will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua County Chamber of commerce office located at 300 North Main and East Third Streets in downtown Jamestown.

Local entrepreneurs and business owners are encouraged to attend to learn more about resources being developed, programs and services currently available; and future initiatives.