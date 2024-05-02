Events and Initiatives Planned for Mental Health Awareness Month

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene is spearheading a range of events and initiatives as part of Mental Health Awareness Month during the month of May.

This year’s theme is “Where to Start,” which aims to inspire community engagement and promote mental well-being among all age groups, focusing on children during Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week.

During Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week from May 5 to 11, the Department will highlight the importance of accepting and understanding children’s mental health. This recognition week is part of a broader initiative to foster an environment where children feel valued and supported. Community members are encouraged to participate in Wear Green Day on May 6 to show solidarity and raise awareness.

A “Grow Through What You Go Through” art contest will take place throughout the month of May.

Forms for the contest are available at County Mental Hygiene clinics in Dunkirk and Jamestown, or online at chqgov.com/mental-hygiene/mental-health-awareness-month-2024.

Forms can be submitted through May 31, 2024.

This contest is open to all residents of Chautauqua County and divided into three age categories: 0-12, 13-18, and 19 years and older. Six winners will be announced by the end of June, and they will receive prize packages. Their artwork will also be featured on social media, and inspiration cards will be distributed county-wide.

Another initiative that is part of Mental Health Awareness month is the #MentalHealthRocksCHQ Project.

This is a creative outreach initiative, where the Department encourages the community to paint and distribute kindness rocks. When found, these rocks can spread joy and foster a sense of community connection.

The QR code stickers for the rocks are available at clinics for participation. The QR codes assist with tracking the rock’s journey, with locations provided in the toolkit.

And residents are invited to use the hashtags of #EndTheStigma, #MHAM, #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, and #MentalHygieneCHQ to share their experiences and support on social media.