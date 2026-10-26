Everwild To Receive $126,950 From State DEC

Everwild Land Trust has received state funding toward protecting significant open spaces.

The funding of $126,950 is part of $25.17 million through the State Department of Environmental Conservation to provide critical resources to municipalities, land trusts, community-based organizations and other partners to protect significant open space projects. The funding supports the countless benefits of permanently protecting open space that include protecting water and air quality; promoting habitat connectivity and diverse ecosystems; mitigating flooding and extreme heat impacts; expanding access to shorelines, green spaces, and recreational opportunities; protecting cultural resources; and increasing climate resiliency and adaptation.

Tune to Community Matters at 5:00 p.m. this Thursday, October 29 to hear more about this funding with officials from Everwild.