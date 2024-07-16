WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Falconer Man Sentenced in Arson Fire in Kennedy

Falconer Man Sentenced in Arson Fire in Kennedy

By Leave a Comment

A Falconer man has been sentenced for setting a fire that destroyed two houses in Kennedy.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 30-year old Aubrey Baize was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to a state prison sentence of four to 12 years after being convicted of Third Degree Arson.

In July 2022, Baize started the fire in Kennedy that consumed two houses and damaged others nearby. Schmidt said residents of the destroyed homes “lost valuable items, cherished property, and beloved family pets.”

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.