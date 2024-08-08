Falconer Manufacturer Awarded Another Significant Contract

A Falconer manufacturer has been awarded another significant contract with the U.S. Military.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced that Premier Precision Machining, known as Rand Machine Products, has won a share of a $211 million award to manufacture, test, produce and deliver mortar shell bodies and variants.

Rand Machine was just one of three companies nationwide to be authorized as part of this 5-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Rand Machine expects to hire at least 20 additional employees over the next coming year to meet this demand.

Premier Precision Machining President and CEO Dan McKenrick stated, “We are honored to announce our receipt of this significant award from the U.S. Army to produce and test mortar shell bodies. This is the second Department of Defense five-year IDIQ awarded to Rand Machine Products this year and we look forward to expanding our business in the Falconer NY area.”

Rand Machine has been providing products for global partners in the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and transportation industries for over seven decades.