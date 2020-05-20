Falconer Mayor Reminds Public About Park Closure

FALCONER – Mayor James Jaroszynski is reminding village residents that the Falconer Village Park gates will remain closed and locked for the foreseeable future, including the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. That means parties and gatherings at the pavilions are not allowed. Park basketball courts are also closed as well as the playgrounds. But the parks are open for walking, hiking, and jogging.

All park users MUST adhere to The Governor’s Executive Orders concerning social distancing. This means that there can be no more than 10 people in a group.

Ellicott Police will be monitoring the parks for possible violations. Earlier this week the police say three minors – all 15 years-old – were recently arrested for causing over a thousand dollars in damages to village property at the park. Specific details were not provided.