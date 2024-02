Chautauqua County Sheriffs are investigating a fatal UTV crash in the town of Villenova.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and the South Dayton Fire Department responded to a report of an accident on Dye Road just after 11:30pm Saturday night.

They found a utility terrain vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The driver of the UTV died as a result of the crash.

Deputies say the investigation is on-going.