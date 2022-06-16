FDA Committee Approves COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Under 5

COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 have been approved by an FDA committee.

The Food and Drug Administration‘s Advisory Committee approved amending the Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to expand to children ages six months through five years old. Next, the Food and Drug Administration will make a final decision on authorization of the vaccine, followed by recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement saying once the vaccine is recommended by the CDC Director, the State Department of Health will draft and issue guidance to providers.

Hochul said New York State is already making preparations to boost vaccination rates among children under the age of five with vaccine providers across the state already placing preliminary orders for 39,000 dosages. She added the State Department of Health is working to ensure providers across the state will be able to request additional doses, as well as developing a comprehensive statewide paid media campaign to encourage vaccinations that will launch this summer.