FDA Considering Making Naloxone Available Over The Counter

The FDA is considering making naloxone available over the counter in the United States.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications,, when given in time.

The panel of Food and Drug Administration experts voted unanimously last week in favor of the switch after a full day of presentations and discussions centered on whether untrained users would be able to safely and effectively use the nasal spray in emergency situations.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 106,000 people died of opioid-related overdoses in 2021.

Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County Executive Director Steven Cobb is enthused about the news and said it will help remove stigma, “When you make something over the counter, I think it shows to a broader bunch of people that it’s safe to use and that people can handle using it. And it also makes Naloxone, or Narcan, which is a brand name, just available to a larger segment of the population.”

Cobb said people in New York can already obtain Narcan from a pharmacy without a prescription thanks to a standing prescription order from the State Department of Health, “New York State will cover the co-pay for your insurance, whether it’s private pay insurance or whether it’s Medicaid or Medicare. The pharmacist will put it through on your prescription and then New York State will cover the co-pay for three boxes of Narcan per year per New York State resident.”

Cobb said if the FDA approval goes through, he’d like to see Narcan made available through vending machines anywhere people who use substances gather, including health facilities, libraries, bars, and more.

He stressed that Narcan is not a drug that can be abused, “Unless you have opiates in your system, Narcan will have no effect on you. And there’s no ability to get high. You can’t be poisoned by Narcan. It’s a very safe drug to use for the community, to feel comfortable using, safety-wise there are no issues.”

A vote on the matter by the FDA is expected by the end of March.

For more information about Naloxone and training on how to use it, contact the MHA at 716-661-9044 or visit mhachautauqua.org