Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction in Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

A federal judge in Utica has ruled in favor of religious exemptions to New York’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Judge David Hurd granted the preliminary injunction Tuesday in the case brought forward by a group of health care workers who were seeking the religious exemption to the state’s vaccine mandate.

Last month Hurd ordered an extension to the court’s temporary restraining order that blocked the requirement for religious exemptions.

The ruling says the state cannot take action against those who are religiously exempt:

“The Department of Health is barred from taking any action, disciplinary or otherwise, against the licensure, certification, residency, admitting privileges or other professional status or qualification of any of the plaintiffs on account of their seeking or having obtained a religious exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.”

The ruling adds that the NYSDOH cannot act against employers who accept religious exemptions either.

Seventeen health professionals filed the lawsuit against the state because the mandate does not include the option of a religious exemption.

The anonymous plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Christians who say they oppose the COVID vaccine on moral grounds. However, Catholic Church leaders say it is morally acceptable to take vaccines against COVID.

For most health care workers, the vaccine mandate will remain in effect, as Tuesday’s ruling applies only to those seeking exemptions for religious purposes.

The state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers went into effect late last month, despite the ongoing legal battle over religious exemptions still playing out in the courts. The requirement was more recently expanded to include workers at assisted living homes, hospice care, treatment centers and home health aides.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the mandate did lead to higher vaccination rates among hospital staff across the state. She issued a statement Tuesday, saying “My responsibility as Governor is to protect the people of this state, and requiring health care workers to get vaccinated accomplishes that. I stand behind this mandate, and I will fight this decision in court to keep New Yorkers safe.”

According to the judge, the ruling Tuesday has “nothing to do with how an individual employer should handle an individual employee’s religious objection to a workplace vaccination requirement. But they have everything to do with the proper division of federal and state power.”

The judge added: “Because the issues in dispute are of exceptional importance to the health and the religious freedoms of our citizens, an appeal may very well be appropriate.

Hurd wrote that the health care workers suing the state were likely to succeed on the merits of their constitutional claim.