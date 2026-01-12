Federal Judge Halts Freeze On $10 Billion In Child Care Assistance Funds

A federal judge has temporarily halted a freeze on more than $10 billion in child care and family aid.

The ruling Friday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York pauses a Trump administration move that cut off funds to New York and four other states over alleged fraud concerns.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, “This decision is a critical victory for families whose lives have been upended by this administration’s cruelty. From childcare to shelter services for survivors of domestic violence, these funds provide resources that hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers depend on. This illegal funding freeze should have never happened, and I will keep fighting to uphold the law and protect funding that our communities need.”

The freeze affects funds for the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) in the five states. Joining New York in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota.