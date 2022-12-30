Federal Prosecutors Looking Into Finances of Congressman-elect George Santos

Federal prosecutors are looking into the finances and financial disclosures of Republican Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating significant parts of his resume.

The federal probe marks a potentially serious turn for Santos, who said he still intends to take his seat in the House come January.

Newsday reports the Republican district attorney for Nassau County is also looking into Santos following the revelations of the Long Island congressman-elect’s falsehoods, although they haven’t specified what aspect of Santos’ behavior they’ll be reviewing.

Santos admitted in an interview with the New York Post this week that he “embellished” his work and education history after the New York Times reported it was unable to substantiate claims that he had graduated from Baruch College in New York or worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. Santos was also called out for falsely claiming to be Jewish

Congressman Joe Sempolinski said he’s very disappointed to learn about Santo’s fabrications of his background, “Whether he resigns or stays in office, there’s only one person who can decide that and that’s George Santos. Clearly, I think the people of that district out on Long Island are going to take this into consideration should he choose to run in 2024. I don’t know if he will, or will not. At this point, I think he has said he plans on serving his term. I don’t know anything much beyond that.”

Sempolinski doesn’t know if Santos can be investigated by the House Ethics Committee since the deception happened prior to him being elected. Another fellow Republican congressman-elect Nick LaLota has called for Santos to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee and potentially by law enforcement.