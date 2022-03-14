Fenton History Center’s New Executive Director Leaves Position

The Fenton History Center is back to the drawing board for looking for a new Executive Director.

Center Staff confirmed that Renee Freifeld, who began in the new position on January 10, 2022, has left the organization. No explanation was given for her departure. Freifeld had replaced Noah Goodling, who resigned from the Fenton in December.

He took a job as Project Director for Capacity Lab, a new shared non-profit capacity building initiative housed at both Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation.