Fiber-Optic Line Installation Starting Soon For BPU Fiber Project

Contractors will soon begin installing fiber-optic lines from the street to homes for the Jamestown BPU Fiber project.

The installation of the lines to the exterior of homes will happen in the Board of Public Utilities’ electric territory where Jamestown BPU Fiber is offered to customers.

Door tags will first be hung on property doors to inform residents of the installations, with links to online information explaining the process. Approximately two weeks after the door tags are hung, installations will begin in those neighborhoods.

Free installations of “fiber drops” will include small non-descript boxes neatly and securely attached to homes at no cost to customers. A New York State Connect ALL program grant is funding the project.

A fiber drop is a 1/8-inch fiber-optic cable installed from the street to the exterior of the building, right next to, or as close as possible to, existing electrical utility lines and meters. This is an industry-standard installation that connects homes to the Jamestown Community Fiber network.

The fiber drop, valued at $450, is installed at no cost or obligation to the homeowner.

The drop simply makes a home fiber-ready, but there is no obligation to sign up for the service.

The fiber drop is an exterior-only installation, and property owners do not need to be home for it. An indoor installation is only performed if a customer chooses to sign up for the Jamestown BPU Fiber internet service.

BPU General Manager Kris Sellstrom reminds residents that if they sign up for the service before the end of October, the first 90 days of BPU internet service will be free.

Customers may enroll in the hometown fiber project at Jamestownbpu.com/fiber or by calling 716-661-1633. Jamestown BPU Fiber is currently available from two internet companies: Fiber Spark and Sumo Fiber.

Should a resident wish to opt out of the free fiber-optic drop installation, the door tag includes a QR code for more information, or they may click directly on: jamestownbpufiber.com/fiber-drop-FAQ.