First Case of Coronovarus Found in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – New York has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

On Sunday Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced details of the case, saying the infected patient is a woman in her late 30s who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran.

She has respiratory symptoms and is currently isolated in her New York City residence. The governor also said the patient is not in serious condition.

Cuomo said there is no reason for undue anxiety and that the general risk remains low in New York.

The positive test was confirmed at the state’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, a day after the federal government granted New York the ability to conduct its own coronavirus tests.

The news comes as Cuomo is expected to ask the state Legislature this week to approve $40 million in funding for the state Department of Health to hire additional staff, obtain new equipment and otherwise prepare to combat the illness.