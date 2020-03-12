First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Detected in WNY, Two Chautauqua County Residents in Precautionary Quarantine

ROCHESTER – The first confirmed case of the novel Coronavirus has been detected in Western New York.

Late Wednesday night the county executive for Monroe County along with the county’s Public Health Commissioner confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the greater Rochester area.

Officials say the case is the result of travel from a high risk area, and not a result of local transmission. They also said it is not related students who are currently under quarantine at SUNY Brockport.

Despite the first case being announced in Monroe County, Officials there say the risk of infection remains low for residents in that area of the state.

Locally, there have been 0 cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Health and Human Services Department reported Wednesday afternoon that there are currently two people in precautionary quarantine and 0 people in mandatory quarantine in our county.

Someone in precautionary quarantine may have been exposed to the coronavirus, but has no symptoms, and is considered “low risk.” Someone in mandatory quarantine has either tested positive for the virus or has symptoms and has either traveled to a high-risk area or had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says if you have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or are experiencing other symptoms of respiratory illness, contact your health care provider for guidance.

It also reminds residents that prevention is key. You are reminded to:

Wash your hands often;

Avoid touching your face;

Cough into your elbow or a tissue;

Disinfect surfaces;

Stay home if you’re sick, and stay away from others who are sick.

Also, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Wednesday that cases in New York State have exceeded 200, putting the state at no. 2 in the national only to Washington state.

The highest number of cases continues to be in Westchester County, where 13 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the new total there to 121. Meanwhile, New York City reported 16 new cases and that total is now up to 52.

Both Suffolk and Nassau counties on long Island have also seen increased numbers, with 9 new cases reported in Nassau County while Suffolk county saw 5 new cases, bringing the new totals to those two counties to 28 and 6 respectively.

Other counties that have confirmed at least one case are Rockland, Ulster, and Saratoga.