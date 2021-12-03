Five Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been found in New York State.

She said the cases appear unrelated and been confirmed through sequencing to be the variant. All cases were in people in downstate New York including four in New York City.

Hochul said it was only a matter of time before the Omicron variant was detected in New York State, that it is not a cause for alarm, and that people are not defenseless, “That the vaccine we know is going to ensure that there’s less severe symptoms. The booster is something I would highly recommend. If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you have vaccinations, both, get the third dose, which is your booster. Ensure that our children are masked up as well as making sure that they get their vaccinations, anyone above five years old. I also recommend that people continue to wear their masks indoors and when you can, avoid large gatherings at this time.”

The announcement came after the Omicron variant had been detected in a Minnesota resident who spent time in New York City at a recent anime convention at the Javits Center. The Governor and Health Commissioner urged anyone who attended to get tested for COVID-19. The additional cases are believed to be unrelated to that convention.