Five Local Arts Organizations Receive $185,000 from NYS Council on the Arts

Five arts organizations in Chautauqua County are receiving $185,000 in grants through the New York State Council on the Arts.

The grants are part of nearly $45 million going toward over 1,200 arts organizations and 426 artists in New York State.

Chautauqua Institution is receiving $40,000 in funding as well as $10,000 toward the program, “Cerstin Johnson: The Trian of Millicent Owakhu,” and another $10,000 for the program, “Jimin Han: Mistaking Minari: Growing Up Korean American in Chautauqua County.”

The Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet will receive $40,000. Infinity Visual and Performing Arts has been granted $30,000. The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, which is the parent company of WRFA, is receiving $30,000. And the Roger Tory Peterson Institute will receive $25,000.

In 2021, NYSCA overhauled its funding strategies to allow greater access to art funding across the state and recommitted its support to artists. As a result, NYSCA increased its funding of artists by 400 percent and awarded grants to 83 percent of first-time applicants.

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts’ programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.