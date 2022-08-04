WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Five-Year Contract Ratified with Largest State Union

Five-Year Contract Ratified with Largest State Union

By Leave a Comment

A 5-year contract with New York State’s largest public-sector union has been ratified.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association, which includes 2% raises for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years.

The contract also includes other increases in compensation such as a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs. The contract also includes funding of labor-management committees.

The union represents about 52,000 state workers.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.