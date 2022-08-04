Five-Year Contract Ratified with Largest State Union

A 5-year contract with New York State’s largest public-sector union has been ratified.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association, which includes 2% raises for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years.

The contract also includes other increases in compensation such as a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs. The contract also includes funding of labor-management committees.

The union represents about 52,000 state workers.