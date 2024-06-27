Fletcher School’s Playground To Receive Upgrades Next School Year

Fletcher Elementary School‘s playground will receive upgrades in the 2024-25 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the playground was first on the list for an overhaul, “We have a limited amount of money. Playgrounds, believe it or not, are incredibly expensive. First is the Fletcher playground. Every year, we’ll go down our list and address either components or the entire piece of the playground at each different school.”

The upgrades will be paid for through $100,000 in Capital Outlay funding.