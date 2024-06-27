WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Fletcher School’s Playground To Receive Upgrades Next School Year

Fletcher School’s Playground To Receive Upgrades Next School Year

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown School Board meeting (June 25, 2024)

Fletcher Elementary School‘s playground will receive upgrades in the 2024-25 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the playground was first on the list for an overhaul, “We have a limited amount of money. Playgrounds, believe it or not, are incredibly expensive. First is the Fletcher playground. Every year, we’ll go down our list and address either components or the entire piece of the playground at each different school.”

The upgrades will be paid for through $100,000 in Capital Outlay funding.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.