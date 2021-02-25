Former Cuomo Aide Makes Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Governor

ALBANY – A former staffer for the economic development wing of the Cuomo Administration has published a personal account of her sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

Lindsay Boylan is a former staffer at Empire State Development. In an article on the website Medium, Boylan claims that while working for the state from 2016 to 2018, Governor Andrew Cuomo asked her to play strip poker during a private jet flight, flirted with her inappropriately during a private meeting in his Albany office, and also kissed her without consent at his New York City office.

Boylan first came forward about unspecified allegations in December, but she provided more details and context to support them on Wednesday.

In the article, Boylan said Gov. Cuomo has created a culture within his administration “where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.”

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo’s office discredited the accusation about the private jet incident, claiming the itinerary differs from Boylan’s account of who was on the jet when the alleged “Strip Poker” comment was made.