Former JPS Educator Barbi Price To Deliver JHS Graduation Keynote Address

Former Jamestown Public Schools educator Barbi Price will deliver the keynote address at Jamestown High School’s 2024 Commencement.

Commencement takes place at 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater.

Price retired from Jamestown High School in 2022 after spending 43 years of service to the district. She began her career in Jamestown in 1979 as an English teacher at Jamestown High School.

She spent two years at Jefferson and five years at Washington Middle School, where she invented “Movie and a Muffin,” an early morning movie-literature activity that she brought back to JHS with her in the late 2000s. At JHS, she taught Drama, Biography, Art Born of Art, Poetry, Advanced Placement Language and Composition, ninth-grade Advanced Track English, and college-level Public Speaking. She also served for 10 years as chair of the English department.

Simultaneous to her career at JHS, Price served as an adjunct English instructor at Jamestown Community College for 33 years. She spent two years as an “honorary member” of the JHS A Cappella Choir, singing with them during class and during previous commencement ceremonies, and also spent two years as a member of Brandy Fuller’s Advanced Placement art courses at JHS.

Price holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Denison University and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of Virginia. She and her husband Tom have been married for 50 years and are the proud parents of four JHS alumni.

The 2024 JHS Commencement Ceremony will be live streamed at jpsny.org/graduation. For any questions regarding graduation activities, contact Jamestown High School at (716) 483-3470.