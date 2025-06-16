Four Organizations, Two Artists Receive United Arts Appeal Grants

Four local organizations and two artists have been awarded United Arts Appeal grants.

The 2025 Projects Pool Grants Program awardees are:

· Audubon Community Nature Center: “Pollinator Exhibit – Flowers”

· Chautauqua Regional Economic Development Corporation (CREDC): “Paint CHQ Mural Program”

· Falconer Public Library: “Paint Our World”

· Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County: “Art of Recovery 2025 Exhibit”

· Emma DuBois: “Wear Your Heart On Your Chest – Felted Wearable Art”

· Brandy Noody: “Ceramic Workshop – Creating a Personal Guardian with George Rodriguez at Watershed Ceramics”

In addition to providing operating support for six of the county’s larger arts organizations, the UAA makes these annual grant awards for artistic projects. To apply, organizations must have nonprofit status; individual artists must have been Chautauqua County residents for at least one year and can work in any artistic discipline.

After being screened for eligibility and fulfillment of requirements, applications are reviewed by an advisory panel compiled of artists and community leaders. Their recommendations are then reviewed for approval by the United Arts Appeal board.

The United Arts Appeal is supported by Chautauqua County, local foundations, corporations, businesses, and individuals throughout the county. For more information about the UAA, including programs offered by member organizations, visit UnitedArtsAppeal.org

Contributions to support the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County can be made by check, made out to United Arts Appeal, and mailed to P.O. Box 754, Jamestown, New York 14702.