Fourth of July Festivities Set To Go In Chautauqua County

With most COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Fourth of July festivities are set to go on in Chautauqua County this weekend.

In the Village of Lakewood, the 2021 Lakewood Firecracker 10K and 2 Mile run/walk will happen in person on Saturday, July 3rd. Check-in is from 7am to 8:15am at the Lakewood Beach with the race beginning at 9:00 am.

Lakewood also has a vehicle parade is planned for Sunday. Line up begins at 10:00 am at the Lakewood American Legion with the parade proceeding through the village and returning back to the American Legion. The Lakewood American Legion will then host a drive through chicken BBQ beginning at 1:00pm until supplies last.

In Jamestown, the Tarp Skunks game versus Niagara Power starts at 7pm tonight and concludes with a firework show. Tune to WRFA for a live broadcast of this game.

Multiple fireworks shows are also back on the schedule including the Village of Mayville holding their annual fireworks display over Chautauqua Lake’s north basin at 10pm on Sunday. The Lakeside Park will host vendors and be open to the public.

The Bemus Point Firework Show also will take place at 10:00 pm on Sunday and can be viewed from every part of the village. Spectators can also enjoy the show from their boats and docks on Chautauqua Lake.

The City of Dunkirk’s firework show will return on July 4th with live music being performed between 5 pm and 9 pm. Fireworks start at dusk.

The Chautauqua Lake Association also will be doing its annual “Light The Lake” event Sunday.

Lakefront residents are asked to light their flares at 10pm on Sunday in an effort to outline the entirety of Chautauqua Lake.

Flares are $3.00 each and last for 30 minutes. Official lighting time is 10 p.m., and the proceeds from the flare sale benefit the Chautauqua Lake Association.

Flares may be purchased at local stores including Peterson’s Farm, Tops in Jamestown, Lakewood Mobil Mart, Wegmans, Ashville General Store, and Smith Boys.