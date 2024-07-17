Fredonia Fire Department Receiving More Than $71,000 in Federal Funding

The Fredonia Fire Department is receiving $71,094 in federal funding.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1,478,994 in federal funding for fire departments across New York State. The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across sixteen fire departments. It is being administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).

The competitive grants are awarded to the applicants that most closely meet the program’s requirements and demonstrate a commitment to its priorities. The funding will be used to supplement the operations and safety of fire departments, including professional training, wellness programs, purchasing personal protective equipment and upgrading facilities and supplies.