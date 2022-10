New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash in the town of Pomfret.

Police say 41-year old Mark Daniels of Fredonia was speeding on Route 20 when the car went off the road on a curve, striking a fence and tree stump, before overturning multiple times.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Fredonia Fire Department assisted in the investigation.