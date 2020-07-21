WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Fredonia Man Dies in Motorcycle Mishap

POMFRET – New York State police report a weekend motorcycle accident has taken the life of a Fredonia man.

Police say 31-year-old Timothy Vogt was riding with three other motorcyclists on Fredonia-Stockton Road in the town of Pomfret shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Vogt apparently lost control of his bike, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming trailer that was being towed by a pick-up truck.

State Police say it appears Vogt was “an inexperienced rider and riding a bike he was not accustomed to.”

