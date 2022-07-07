Free Program on History of Chautauqua County’s Lumber Industry in Kennedy

A program on Chautauqua County’s early lumber industry will take place tonight in Kennedy.

The free presentation is sponsored by the Chautauqua County Historical Society and features local historian and author Fletcher Ward.

It takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Kennedy Fire Hall on 3590 Daily Hill Road in Kennedy.

In Ward’s book, Last Raft: Timbering Chautauqua’s Virgin Watershed, he describes how the lumber industry has been an integral part of the county’s history, from the selling of the first property by the Holland Land Company in the early 1800s through today.

Ward is also the author of Chautauqua’s Largest Fish, Chautauqua’s Muskies, Chautauqua’s Great Race, The History of Chris Craft’s Jamestown Division, and The History of Chautauqua Lake’s Ice Industry.