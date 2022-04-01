Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic To Be Held in Falconer April 2

The Chautauqua County Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination Saturday, April 2 in Falconer.

The clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Village of Falconer Highway Building at 1 Coleson Drive.

Pre-registration is required for the drive-in clinic and can be done here: https://rb.gy/w06ofo

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

For animals receiving a rabies vaccine, the Humane Society will also be providing distemper shots, at no cost, to those animals who are in need of such vaccine.

During the clinic, the Chautauqua County Humane Society Pet Food Pantry will be conducting a pet food drive to help re-stock supplies. Monetary donations, cat or dog food; or cat litter will be graciously accepted. You don’t have to be participating at the clinic to donate.