Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics Scheduled

The Chautauqua County Health Department, Town of Ripley, Chautauqua County Humane Society, The Pet Pantry, and Lakeshore Humane Society are hosting four free rabies vaccination clinics to help protect dogs, cats, and ferrets.

The clinics will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, September 12, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – The Salvation Army, 83 South Main Street, Jamestown

Thursday, September 17, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. – Town of Ripley Highway Barn, 50 Ross Street

Saturday, September 19, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. – Lakeshore Humane Society, 431 East Chestnut Street, Dunkirk

Saturday, October 3, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – The Salvation Army, 83 South Main Street, Jamestown

Dogs, cats, and ferrets three months of age and older are eligible for a vaccination. Pre-registration is required by visiting healthychq.com/rabies to schedule an appointment. Pet owners are asked to bring prior vaccination records to determine if the pet is eligible for a three-year booster. All dogs must be on a leash while cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

Under New York State Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets over four months of age must be vaccinated against rabies. These clinics offer a safe, convenient opportunity for pet owners to comply and keep their animals protected.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is most commonly spread by raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, and is transmitted through saliva—often via bites or scratches.

For more information about each clinic, contact the hosting facility or municipality. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.