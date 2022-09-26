Free Virtual Septic Workshop Being Held September 27

A free septic workshop is being held for Chautauqua County residents on Tuesday, September 27.

The Lake Erie Watershed Protection Alliance received a grant from the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute for the virtual workshop. It’ll take place from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. with attendees eligible for a $30 rebate for a septic tank pump-out.

More information on this virtual seminar can be found at www.tinyurl.com/septicsmart4LE and registration for this event can be completed at the following link: https://erie.webex.com/erie/j.php?RGID=r0a305d5f899628f2c5ed1d9d1f180018.