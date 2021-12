The Frewsburg Fire Department rescued a dog that had fallen through the ice in a pond in the town of Carroll Wednesday.

Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. to the scene on Dodge Road where the dog was struggling to get back up on the ice.

Crews suited up to break through the ice, enter the water and were able to safely rescue the dog. The dog was dried off, warmed up, and returned to their family.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene.