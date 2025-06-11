Friends Of Chautauqua County Greenways Holding Info Meeting Tonight

The Friends of Chautauqua County Greenways will hold an informational meeting tonight to give an update on trails and waterway development in the County.

The meeting, being held in cooperation with the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

The meeting will provide an update on trail and waterway development and maintenance projects, along with conservation efforts throughout Chautauqua County. Some of these projects include updates to the Eastside Overland Trail in Boutwell Hill State Forest, maintenance on the Marden E. Cobb Waterway Trails, and the grand opening of the “Homestead Loop” in Boutwell Hill State Forest, among many others. The group will also highlight the upcoming CHQ Trails Day, taking place at various locations across the County on Saturday, June 21.

For more information, visit ChooseCHQ.com.